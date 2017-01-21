Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance, jallikattu to be held tomorrow

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Amshudhagar/Wikipedia
Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has approved the jallikattu ordinance and the bull taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state tomorrow, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced on Saturday.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur, famous for conducting the rural sport, at 10 am.



In other areas, ministers from the respective regions will inaugurate the sport at 11 am, Panneerselvam said.

"I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers," he said.

As the state-wide protests including at the Marina beach here by tens of thousands of protesters entered the fifth day, Panneerselvam said the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by Tamil Nadu was received last night.

"The assent for the ordinance (amending the PCA Act) has been obtained from Govenor also," he said, adding, "our dream to conduct jallikattu this year has come true."

He said a draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding jallikattu without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly's session which begins on January 23.

