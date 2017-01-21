Tamil Nadu governor approves ordinance, jallikattu to be held tomorrow

CM O Panneerselvam will inaugurate jallikattu at Alanganallur, famous for conducting the rural sport

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has approved the ordinance and the bull taming sport will be held at Alaganallur in Madurai and other parts of the state tomorrow, Chief Minister announced on Saturday.



The Chief Minister will inaugurate at Alanganallur, famous for conducting the rural sport, at 10 am.



In other areas, ministers from the respective regions will inaugurate the sport at 11 am, Panneerselvam said.



"I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the events across a grand success by participating in large numbers," he said.



As the state-wide protests including at the Marina beach here by tens of thousands of protesters entered the fifth day, Panneerselvam said the assent of President to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by was received last night.



"The assent for the ordinance (amending the PCA Act) has been obtained from Govenor also," he said, adding, "our dream to conduct this year has come true."



He said a draft Bill to replace the ordinance and amend the PCA Act paving the way for holding without any hindrance will be introduced and adopted in the Assembly's session which begins on January 23.

Press Trust of India