Amid the raging Tamil Nadu college sex scandal, Governor dismissed as "nonsense" and "baseless" an allegation that he was under the Union Home Ministry's scanner for sexual misconduct. Purohit categorically denied any association with the college professor arrested for suggesting her students extend sexual favours to university officials in exchange for academic and financial rewards. Further, Purohit ruled out his resignation over the matter. Meanwhile, as political parties demanded a probe into the matter, the Tamil Nadu Police chief ordered the transfer of the case involving an alleged attempt at sexual trafficking of college students by a professor to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CBCID).

The female professor who allegedly tried to coax her students into extending sexual favours to top officials of the university in Tamil Nadu has been arrested. On Monday, Governor Purohit and Vice-Chancellor P P Chellathurai had ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter by the retired IAS officer R Santhanam. On Tuesday, Governor Purohit had appeared to keep the option of a probe into the sex scandal open, saying he would decide on it once the report of the one-man committee headed by Santhanam was submitted.

Purohit's denial comes after a report in a daily in February this year claimed the Governor of a southern state was accused of sexual misconduct and that the Union home ministry was investigating the veracity of the allegation.

Purohit, who called an unusual press conference on Tuesday to promise a fair inquiry into the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal, was at the receiving end of reporters' questions about the arrested female teacher allegedly making repeated references to him and whether he would resign to stay away from the probe. He was also asked how the probe appointed by him would be fair.

An assistant professor in the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, Nirmala Devi has been arrested on the charge of suggesting to some girl students that they yield themselves to keep the "higher-ups" in the happy. She is heard making the suggestion in an audio clip that went viral over social media.

Here are the top 10 developments around the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal that has brought Governor into spotlight:

1) Governor Banwarilal Purohit dismisses allegations as 'nonsense': Amid the raging sex scandal, dismissed as "nonsense' and "baseless" allegations that he was the subject of a Union Home Ministry probe for sexual misconduct. "It is nonsense, baseless, totally baseless," he told reporters at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. In a report in a daily in February this year, it was claimed that the Governor of a southern state was accused of sexual misconduct and that the veracity of the allegation was being looke into by the Home Ministry. Subsequently, the ministry had said that it was not aware of any such alleged sexual misconduct by any Governor.

2) Purohit assures guilty in will be punished: Governor Purohit said strict action would be taken in the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal and asserted that the guilty would be punished. "The matter is very serious... it should not have happened and the guilty has to be punished (sic)," he said. The Raj Bhavan asserted that swift action was being taken in an unbiased manner to bring out the truth in the matter.





ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor rules out resignation in wake of sex scandal

3) Arrested teacher Nirmala Devi claims she is close to Purohit: In the viral audio clip, Nirmala Devi is heard saying that she was on the dais moving around at a function in which the Governor was present and that she has access to top officials. However, no names were said in that audio clip. She also mentioned she was close to Purohit.

4) Tamil Nadu Governor denies knowing Tamil Nadu college sex scandal accused: Governor Purohit has categorically denied any association with the college professor arrested for asking her students to extend sexual favours to university officials in exchange for financial and academic rewards. Referring to the arrested teacher, Purohit told the media, "I've not even seen her face till date, she hasn't met me."



ALSO READ: TN Governor denies association with lecturer accused in sex scandal

Responding to questions Purohit said: "I attend so many convocation functions. So many people move around dais. I have not seen her (Nirmala Devi's) face till date. I don't know that lady at all."

5) Purohit rules out resignation over Tamil Nadu college sex scandal: Governor Purohit on Tuesday said he would not resign in the wake of a raging controversy over the sex scandal in a college in the state in which his name has allegedly cropped up. Asked what he would do if opposition parties were to press for his resignation over the matter, he said, "Let them ask... let them do their job."





ALSO READ: CBCID to probe case against college teacher luring students to sex trade

6) 'I am your grandfather's age', Governor Purohit told reporters: Purohit was at the receiving end of a number of questions by the reporters he had called. Stating that the arrested female teacher has made repeated references to him, the assembled reporters asked the Governor whether he would resign to stay away from the probe into the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal. He was also asked how the probe appointed by him would be fair. "My public life has always been transparent. You can also probe it. It is nonsense and rubbish," he said.

When some reporters persisted, he shot back: "I am of your grandfather's age. How can you ask such questions? Have some respect for your Governor."



ALSO READ: DMK questions TN Guv's action on lecturer episode

7) One-man committee formed to probe Tamil Nadu college sex scandal: Governor Purohit told reporters that a one-man committee, led by retired bureaucrat R Santhanam, had been appointed to probe the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal. Referring to opposition parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioning his action to appoint the one-man panel, Purohit quoted legal provisions and said that he was empowered to constitute the committee as chancellor of the varsity. Further, the said that "without consulting him", the Madurai Kamaraj varsity had initially constituted an internal committee, adding that it was later revoked in view of the one-man panel being named by him.

In a separate press release citing legal provisions and Supreme Court orders in various cases, the Raj Bhavan said that "the state government cannot advise the chancellor to act in a particular manner". Varsity Acts of the state legislature were "distinct from the provisions of Article 164 of the Constitution, which prescribes that the Council of Ministers will aid and advise the Governor", it said. Citing the alleged immoral behaviour of the arrested assistant professor of the Aruppukottai college, the Raj Bhavan said that the case warranted immediate action. "The Chancellor, acting on the report of the university, therefore ordered a high powered enquiry by retired IAS officer R Santhanam," it said.

Asserting that swift action was taken in an unbiased manner to bring out the truth, the Raj Bhavan said that the action was entirely in accordance with the constitutional and legal position. "There is and there will be no attempt to shield anybody and it shall be ensured that the guilty do not go without punishment," the release said.





ALSO READ: Guv says guilty will be punished in TN college sex scandal

8) Governor keeps option of CBI probe open: To a question on the Opposition's demand for a probe into the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal, Governor Purohit said that issues like sending the matter to the central probe agency would be looked into based on the findings of the one-man panel appointed to look into the matter. "After receiving the report, we will see what needs to be done," he said. Purohit also said that if a probe was needed, he would be the first person to order it.

The Guvernor said that the Committee's findings would be made public through the media, adding that steps were being taken to institutionalise more safeguards. "We are establishing a mechanism and we are working on that," the Governor said.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Madras High Court seeking the transfer of the probe to the CBI.

Further, PMK leader S Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the committees appointed by Governor Purohit and Vice-Chancellor Chellathurai to probe the alleged sexual trafficking complaint were not legally valid. He said that only a probe was justified. DMK leader M K Stalin, for his part, said, "Only a high court-monitored probe would bring out the truth."





ALSO READ: Guv patting TN woman journo on cheek unbecoming: DMK

9) DMK's Stalin raises questions over Purohit's one-man probe: The DMK questioned Purohit's action in ordering a probe into the Tamil Nadu college sex scandal by a one-man panel. Party working President M K Stalin said that only the vice-chancellor of a university acts as the head and could address issues of staff and students of colleges affiliated to it and not the Governor, who is also its Chancellor. "How can Governor appoint the enquiry officer by taking up the powers of the vice-chancellor?," he asked. Further, Stalin said that the legal provisions cited by Purohit were related to the powers of the vice-chancellor. "The Governor's action raises a question if President's rule is in force in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to complain against Purohit for his intervention and "usurping" of powers.

10) Assistant professor Nirmala Devi arrested in Tamil Nadu college sex scandal: Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor in the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, has been arrested on the charge of suggesting to some girl students that they yield themselves to keep the "higher-ups" in the happy. She is heard making the demand in an audio clip that went viral on social media. Devi was arrested on a complaint by the college and a women's forum after the audio clip of her purported conversation with students went viral. Devi had already been suspended.

In the audio tape, Devi is heard saying that the girls should adjust with some officials "for getting 85 per cent mark and money" in what is seen as a suggestion for sexual favours. She, however, has denied a sexual angle to her advice and claimed she had made it "in the right spirit" and not with any hidden motive or agenda.

With agency inputs