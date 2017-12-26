Tamil Nadu parties divided on Rajinikanth's political entry

Tamil Nadu's political fraternity seems to be divided on Rajinikanth's much-anticipated political entry, with the ruling saying that it was his "democratic right" while opposition is waiting for the official word.



" is a democratic country. Anybody can join politics. It is up to the people to accept it or not, people are the judges," senior leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.



O S Manian, however, told reporters in Nagapattinam that politics "may not be ideal" for Rajinikanth, considering his health.The 67-year-old had availed medical treatment, including at in 2011 for someManian said the should take the political plunge immediately if he really wanted to do so.MP, said it would be appropriate to react once the officially declares that he would be joining politics."For any party, ideology and stand on key matters including language is important," he toldsaid her party had always welcomed the actor's political debut.She said they could see a "determination" and "clarity" in his address.CPI(M) MP TK Rangarajan said "he is a good friend..any voter can become a candidate, establish a party and fight election...it is his democratic right.""But let him first enter politics, outline his policies and politics," Rangarajan said and added that only then a reaction would be correct.The charismatic actor, who enjoys cult status in the Tamil film industry, Tuesday said he will announce his stand on entering politics on December 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)