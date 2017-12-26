Tamil Nadu parties divided on Rajinikanth's political entry

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Rajinikanth. Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu's political fraternity seems to be divided on actor Rajinikanth's much-anticipated political entry, with the ruling AIADMK saying that it was his "democratic right" while opposition DMK is waiting for the official word.

"India is a democratic country. Anybody can join politics. It is up to the people to accept it or not, people are the judges," senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said.


Handlooms Minister O S Manian, however, told reporters in Nagapattinam that politics "may not be ideal" for Rajinikanth, considering his health.

The 67-year-old actor had availed medical treatment, including at Singapore-based Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre in 2011 for some illness.

Manian said the actor should take the political plunge immediately if he really wanted to do so.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP, T K S Elangovan said it would be appropriate to react once the actor officially declares that he would be joining politics.

"For any party, ideology and stand on key matters including language is important," he told PTI.

BJP state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said her party had always welcomed the actor's political debut.

She said they could see a "determination" and "clarity" in his address.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP TK Rangarajan said "he is a good friend..any voter can become a candidate, establish a party and fight election...it is his democratic right."

"But let him first enter politics, outline his policies and politics," Rangarajan said and added that only then a reaction would be correct.

The charismatic actor, who enjoys cult status in the Tamil film industry, Tuesday said he will announce his stand on entering politics on December 31.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 20:10 IST

