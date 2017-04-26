Tamil Nadu politics: Now, Sasikala banners removed from AIADMK office

The Panneerselvam camp welcomed the move, saying it was a "positive step."

Banners featuring General Secretary were removed from the party headquarters, a day after the rival Panneerselvam camp made such a demand to "uphold the sanctity" of the party office.



The banners were removed this morning.



Yesterday, the 'Presidium Chairman' of the Panneerselvam led faction, E Madusudanan, had demanded that the portraits of Sasikala be removed from the party office to "uphold the sanctity" of the headquarters.



"This is definitely a positive step," 'Aspire' K Swaminathan, Media coordinator of the Panneerselvam led (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) told PTI.



He also said the move came in "continuance" to Madusudanan's appeal and said, "We are happy the cadres have decided to remove the banners."



Panneerselvam had yesterday said that a "conducive" atmosphere was evolving in both camps for talks.

Press Trust of India