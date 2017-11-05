Tamil Nadu rain fury: Over 10,000 take shelter in 114 relief camps

-
ALSO READChennai rains: 4 dead, schools shut for 2nd day as more downpour expected Heavy rains bring Chennai to a standstill, offices allow work from home Chennai rains: Schools, colleges remain shut Chennai rains today; Traffic, flight delay to cause trouble, schools shut Death toll rises to 14 in Tamil Nadu as rains flood several suburbs
-
More than 10,000 people in rain- battered Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts have taken shelter in over 100 relief camps, the Tamil Nadu government said today.
The state has gauged 174 mm of rainfall between October 27 and November 3, a government statement said.
As many as 10,640 residents in low-lying areas have taken shelter in 114 relief centres in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam, the statement said.
The incessant downpour has brought the districts to their knees.
Special rescue and relief teams have been formed and dams and reservoirs are being monitored to prevent anti-social elements from creating problems, the statement said.
Over 7,000 encroachments on 22,538 water bodies have been removed while 12,070 km of riverways were desilted, it added.
The state civil supplies corporation has been asked to stock essential commodities in vulnerable areas.
In Chennai, adequate number of boats and gensets are avaiable for use as per requirements, the release said.
The government has appealed to people not to believe in rumours of any lake or reservoir breach as it was closely monitoring storage levels.
Here's what people of Tamil Nadu had to say about the ongoing rain fury on Twitter:
Taken today morning near Habibullah Road Jn. T.Nagar, traditional hot spot. #Chennai Corporation was clearing it though. As ground starts saturating we will see more water logging in the coming days of #Chennairains2017 pic.twitter.com/aX9M1rEXwU— Chennairains (@ChennaiRains) November 4, 2017
2hrs of heavy rain in Pondy@Chennai_Rains #ChennaiRains @ChennaiRains #ChennaiRains2017 pic.twitter.com/6y9wYZ8ncv— Gopinath (@Gopinat48717812) November 4, 2017
Heavy rain in tiruvallur pic.twitter.com/73OZlGsG5X— pachaikani (@pachaikani4) November 4, 2017
After moderate rains for night , it drizzles steadily now at Medavakkam @ChennaiRains @RainStorm_TN #ChennaiRains #NEMonsoon pic.twitter.com/FzdW9HFa6M— itisVaratha (@VarathanGS) November 4, 2017
Just crossed the location 15mins back while returning from office. Yes! Policemen preventing entry of vehicles. Even #MTC buses are plying through #Vandalur - Padapai road.— Vijay (@VjEngr) November 4, 2017
Just crossed the location 15mins back while returning from office. Yes! Policemen preventing entry of vehicles. Even #MTC buses are plying through #Vandalur - Padapai road.— Vijay (@VjEngr) November 4, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU