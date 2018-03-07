JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Statue politics: Periyar crusaders protest, brahmins attacked; 10 updates
Business Standard

Tamilians can protect Periyar's staue and his honour, says Kamal Haasan

"I feel that this issue is just to divert attention from Cauvery issue," Haasan said

ANI  |  Chennai 

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference on the row over razing of Lenin's statue in Tripura and the comments made by BJP leader H Raja on Periyar statue, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan addresses a press conference on the row over razing of Lenin’s statue in Tripura and the comments made by BJP leader H Raja on Periyar statue, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that the state does not need police deployment to protect E V Ramasamy Periyar's statue as Tamilians are self-capable of protecting the honour of the social reformer.

"There is no need to deploy police for protection of Periyar Statue. We Tamilians will protect it," Haasan told reporters.

The newly formed Makkal Needhi Maiam party president further stressed that the statue was demolished to divert the attention from the formation of a Cauvery River Management Board.

"I feel that this issue is just to divert attention from Cauvery issue," Haasan said.

A statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder and social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore city on Tuesday evening after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raja in his now-deleted Facebook Post wrote, "Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection has India with Communists? Lenin's statue has been removed in Tripura.

Today it is Lenin's statue in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic EVR Ramasamy."

Following the criticism, the BJP leader has now apologised for the post and blamed his social media team for the comments on Periyar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 21:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements