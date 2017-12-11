Tanmay Bhatt, 'Dhinchak Pooja' among biggest personalities in 2017: YouTube

American singer Vidya Iyer (known as Vidya Vox), comedian-singer Bhuvan Bam aka and Nisha Madhulika, a vegetarian Indian chef, were among the top 10 creators of 2017, the Google-owned company revealed on Monday.

The " Rewind 2017" report said that "Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya" (title track), followed by "Tamma Tamma Again" and "Guru Randhawa: High Rated Gabru" official song were the top trending music videos in the country.

" Rewind" is a video series produced and created by and Portal A Interactive -- a digital studio that develops, produces and distributes branded and original entertainment.

The videos are an overview and recap of each year's viral videos, events, memes and music.

Tanmay Bhat, stand-up comedian and producer of comedy sketch group " (AIB)"; Mastanamma, an 106-year-old cook and said to be the oldest sensation in India; and Pooja Jain, who sings using the name "Dhinchak Pooja," were among the biggest personalities of 2017.

Top trending movie trailers of 2017 included "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (Hindi), "Padmavati" and "Judwaa 2".

Superhit music video "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi is the top trending video of 2017 (globally) on YouTube, followed by Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William.