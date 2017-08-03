Tap linguistic diversity to create jobs: Manmohan Singh

Former on Thursday expressed disappointment over Indians lagging behind in linguistic despite the diversity in the country.



He underlined that and opportunities can open up if the latent potential of India's linguistic diversity is tapped by and



He made the remarks during the release event of 11 volumes of the People's Linguistic survey of (PLSI).The PLSI is a comprehensive survey of all living languages of carried out by a large team comprising volunteers, field activists and experts under G N Devy, the chairman and chief editor of the mammoth study."Despite this amazing diversity, Indians seem to have lagged behind in linguistic and scholars know all about Saussure and Chomsky, but they are not able to use the theories of Panini and Bhartrihari, Anandvardhan and Abhinavagupt with equal ease," Singh said.In the process, we have continued to imbibe and mime the colonial of languages and despite having such enormous wealth of theoretical resource in our own tradition, he said.Singh said, "A high level of and opportunities can open up for the trained man-power in these fields if the latent potential of Indian linguistic diversity is tapped by and "Singh also emphasised on the "crucial importance" of drawing upon the vast linguistic diversity for making fresh break-through in the fields of and nurturing innovations in and"This can be achieved through productive collaborations as the People's Linguistic Survey has done," he said."In absence of such close collaborative and interdisciplinary in Indian universities, institutes of and medical- centres, other global players will turn their attention to exploring, documenting and processing the diversity of indigenous and non-scheduled languages in India," he noted.It may be most timely and appropriate to the global and the situation to encourage innovative practices and to work the new trends in languages based science and to India's economic advantage, as well as to become the world leader in the field of conservation and diversity, the ex- said.The PLSI is being published in various state languages, Hindi and English as a series of 50 volumes, with a total of 92 titles. The publication of the series began in 2013.The PLSI is published by Orient Blackswan.As of August 2017, 37 titles have been published covering Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh among others.The volumes for and will be released by the end of 2017. All of the 92 titles of the PLSI will be available in print form and as e-books by December 2020.