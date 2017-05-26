Tapan Ray to have additional charge of DEA

Corporate affairs secretary Tapan Ray will get additional charge of the finance ministry’s department of economic affairs after the coming Wednesday, when incumbent Shaktikanta Das is to retire from service.

Ray is from the 1982-batch of the Indian Administrative Service, of the Gujarat cadre.

He has been secretary, corporate affairs, for two years.

Earlier, among other charges, he was managing director of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation.

He has a degree in engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and a postgraduate one in public policy from Princeton University, USA, beside one in public administration from Syracuse University, USA.

Das should have retired at the end of February but was given a three-month extension.