Target 2019: Does Opposition need Nitish Kumar more than he needs them?

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday rejected speculation that its ‘grand alliance’ in is on the verge of collapse. But in an echo of ‘anti-Congressism’ of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, JD (U) also warned Congress to not take the party for granted.

JD (U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that his party might have severed its 17-year long alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013. It might even have aligned with the Congress in but JD (U) wasn't a constituent of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance, and had its separate identity.

Tyagi also insisted that the decision to support NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind was a “one off”, and there was no question of JD (U) aligning with

Kumar’s decision on the presidential poll has been analysed threadbare within the ranks. It has also led to much bad blood between Kumar and other leaders.

Several reasons have been attributed to Kumar’s stand on presidential poll.

A senior JD (U) leader told leaders that Kumar’s hands were tied because of poor financial health of after the liquor ban in the state. Kumar is hopeful of continued central assistance from the Modi government.

But JD (U) leaders are also upset at Congress’ high handedness in pushing through one of its leaders as the common candidate of the Opposition, this when Kumar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury had consulted extensively to have Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the candidate.

According to sources, Kumar also didn’t take kindly to Congress suggesting the name of JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav as the common candidate without consulting him.

The Congress unwillingness to make Kumar the head of the coordination committee of the 17-party has also played a part, sources said. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was eventually accorded that status. JD (U) leaders point out how it was at Kumar's behest that Congress was allotted as many as 41-seats to contest in the assembly polls in October 2015.

However, leaders are unconvinced that any of this, even if it were to be true, should have spurred Kumar to break unity. They believe that Kumar has killed his chances of leading a combined in 2019.

There is also a growing assessment that Kumar wants to keep his image, and that of his party, distinct from rest of the Opposition, particularly the Congress.

In the public perception, the CM is viewed as a rare leader with no charges of corruption or nepotism against him.

In the Congress, Kumar is seen to be craftily cultivating the image of a “reasonable politician”. Unlike other leaders in the Opposition, Kumar wants to be seen as somebody who has offered ‘constructive opposition’ to Prime Minister Modi, whether on demonetisation or presidential poll.

JD (U) leaders also point out that most leaders have little credibility in the eyes of the public and are perceived to have come together to defeat Modi since nearly all are being probed for corruption by central investigating agencies.

They point out how the needs Kumar as much as he needs them if they are to have any chance to defeat Modi-led in 2019.

But the JD (U) is also aware that its decision may have dented its commitment to defeat It is, therefore, preparing to recover some of its lost reputation by vociferously taking up issues of agrarian distress and mob lynching of Muslims.

The JD (U) plans to sit down with other parties after the presidential poll to chart out a common strategy to corner the government on farmer protests and mob lynchings during the Monsoon session of Parliament. The voting is on July 17 and counting of votes on July 20. The Monsoon session begins on July 12. Several outfits will lead a march to highlight agrarian distress that would culminate in Champaran in next month.

Today, Tyagi hit out at the Congress' attack on Kumar. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said on Monday that those who have one principle take one decision and those who have many take different decisions.

“Azad's comments are not in good taste. These are unfriendly and unwarranted. We have never made critical remarks against Congress leaders," Tyagi said.

Tyagi conceded that JD (U)’s working relations were good with the under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, but it felt more comfortable ideologically in its current alliance with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress in

“We were part of the Vajpayee government, and later when Advani led the party. Issues of Uniform Civil Code, Ram temple and Article 370 were then on the backburner. Now, they are glaring us in the face. There is no question of aligning with the in such a scenario,” Tyagi said.