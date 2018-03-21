Tata Nexon is the Official Partner for the Vivo IPL for 2018-2020 period

-
ALSO READBrands, franchises belt up for the IPL juggernaut Tata Nexon launched at Rs 5.87 lakh BCCI invites expressions of interest in 3 categories of IPL partnership IPL player retention event watched by 8.1 mn on television and digital Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced its association with Tata Nexon as the Official Partner for the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL). The association, which is for the 2018-20 period, will provide Tata Motors to derive great synergies using the platform of IPL. IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said, “We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as an Official Partner of the IPL. Having a leading Tata brand on board is a great testament to the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company” Mayank Pareek, president passenger vehicle business unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to have our Level Nex performing brand Tata Nexon be associated with IPL, one of the biggest sporting event in the country that gives brands a very effective, large scale platform to connect with its consumers. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India and the IPL is all about Superlative Performance, which is also the mantra for the Tata Nexon. We are on an aggressive growth curve currently and would like to ride on the cricket wave to further strengthen our brand among the younger customer groups.
We have big plans to capture the audience attention On-ground, On-Air and across Digital and we hope drive value from this association.”As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will leverage the Vivo IPL 2018 platform to showcase the new NEXON in the stadium, across all matches, with exciting on-ground engagement plans and merchandise. The matches will witness engagement activities like the Tata Nexon Super Striker - the best striker of the match/tournament stands a chance to win daily and season award. The striker of the tournament will win a Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon Fan Catch on the other hand is an engagement plan with fans where anyone who takes a single-handed catch in a match stands a chance to win Rs 100,000 and the season winner gets a Nexon. Tata Nexon will also leverage the 36 city, Fan Park events for experiential and engaging brand experience.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU