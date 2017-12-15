Teachers suspended for serving alcohol to thirsty students in Karnataka

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

The Head Master and two teachers of a government high school in Tumakuru district have been suspended for allegedly serving alcohol to students on a trip when they asked for water to quench their thirst, officials said.

The incident occurred near Hassan on December 10 when they were returning after a trip to tourist places in Dakshina Kannada.

The officials said when the tired students asked for water, the teachers, who were in an inebriated condition, served them bottles containing alcohol, following which few students felt uneasiness and even vomited.

The students' parents complained to authorities.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction today visited the school at Bommala Devi Pura and conducted an inquiry following which the teachers were suspended, officials said.
