Team India 'unhappy' with practice facility ahead of match against Pakistan

Umesh Yadav, Shami, Pandya couldn't bowl full tilt at the nets as the distance wasn't big enough

The Indian cricket team were unhappy with practice facilities at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground and both coach and skipper expressed their displeasure with the local authorities on Thursday.



It was India's first training day in Birmingham ground and they were allocated the practice arena adjacent to main stadium.



However both Kohli and Kumble had reservations as the arena was small in size. The main issue was the run-up for fast bowlers.



It was learnt that the likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya, all of whom have a 30-yard run-up, couldn't bowl full tilt at the nets as the distance wasn't big enough.



This irked the captain and the coach as they sent feelers through manager Kapil Malhotra to sort the issue out with Warwickshire (local county) authorities.



Apparently, the Indian team wanted to practice at the main arena but were denied a chance as and New Zealand, who have a match tomorrow, were given access to the main ground.



The Pakistan team also practised at the same ground but since they have been camping in Birmingham for the past week, have had access to the main practice arena.



will only get a feel of the main turf on Saturday, prior to the marquee clash.

