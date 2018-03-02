Teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala goes viral on social media: Watch it here

Within a few hours of its release, the teaser of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie Kaala went viral on social media – it received some 1.4 million views on the movie’s official Youtube page in nine hours. Similarly, on Twitter, #kalaa was one of the top trending tags on Thursday. The teaser was supposed to be released on Wednesday, but the movie’s producer, Dhanush, decided to postpone it by a day following the demise of the revered Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi. ALSO READ: 'Kaala' teaser postponed due to Kanchi seer's demise Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sampath, Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj, Huma Qureshi, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao, Arvind Akash and Sukanya in key roles. Rajinikanth plays a gangster who fights for the rights of Tamil people living in the slums of Mumbai, and Eswari Rao is reportedly playing his wife. ALSO READ: Signed 'Kaala' for just being part of a Rajinikanth film: Anjali The movie is expected release on April 27.

According to industry experts, the Kaala team has decided to advance the release by a week to April 27 as May Day, on Tuesday this time, will give a long five-day weekend and help box-office collections. Last year, Baahubali 2, released on the weekend preceding May Day, had also received a blockbuster response. In the overseas markets, it is the beginning of the summer season, a favourite with movie-goers. In Tamil Nadu, Kaala will get a solo release, while the movie’s Telugu-dubbed version will be released simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, the biggest market for Rajinikanth outside of Tamil Nadu.