A 29-year-old man on Monday fell to death from a bridge at the airport here, police said. The deceased man hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had come to board a domestic flight when the incident happened, they said. The incident occurred near gate no 4 of the domestic terminal when the man who was standing atop the bridge suddenly slipped and fell, they said, adding he died on the spot.
Techie dies after falling off Chennai airport flyover
Press Trust of India |
