Techie dies after falling off Chennai airport flyover

The incident occurred near gate no. 4 of the domestic terminal when the man who was standing atop the bridge suddenly slipped and fell

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai Airport
A 29-year-old man on Monday fell to death from a bridge at the airport here, police said. The deceased man hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had come to board a domestic flight when the incident happened, they said. The incident occurred near gate no 4 of the domestic terminal when the man who was standing atop the bridge suddenly slipped and fell, they said, adding he died on the spot.

First Published: Mon, January 29 2018. 18:19 IST

