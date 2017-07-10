Technology, internet can bridge gap in education: Pranab Mukherjee

Launched three digital initiatives- Swayam, Swayam Prabha, National Academic Depository

The spread of technology, telecom penetration and has offered an opportunity to bridge the divide in in terms of access and quality which must be seized, President said on Sunday.



Mukherjee was speaking at the inauguration of three initiatives in the sector - 'Swayam', ' Prabha' and Academic Depository by ministry of



" enables good teachers to directly teach large number of students who are not physically present in classes. ICT solutions offer an interactive learning experience through which students in remote parts of the country can benefit from lectures of the top teachers," he said.



and Prabha are classrooms the contents of which can be accessed either through or direct-to-home service respectively.



Academic Depository will have certificates of every student in form which will ease the process of verification and also do away with the chances of forgery.



Through Swayam, courses will be offered through classrooms with study material available online in videos. It will be available free of cost, however students wanting certifications shall be registered, shall be offered a certificate on successful completion of the course, with a small fee, the website states.



The student will have opportunity to ask questions which will be answered in real time. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian has also prepared a series of lectures on the Indian economy for and Prabha.



The students will be assessed through proctored examination and the marks and grades secured in this exam could be transferred to the academic record of the students, according to the website.



Prabha will tap into the potential of Direct- to-Home Service wherein a person can install the dish antenna for about Rs 1,500 and have access to 32 educational channels run by the ministry.



Everyday, there will be new content for at least four hours which would be repeated five more times in a day, allowing the students to choose the time of their convenience, Additional Secretary in UGC Pankaj Mittal said.



The course content will cover almost every aspect of in various fields from class nine onwards and preparatory courses for institutes like IITs.



"The quality of teaching and learning process is the heart of higher We have seen huge difference in the quality of attainment levels in higher between the urban and rural areas, between the states and between institutions within a state," he said.



Mukherjee said there are large numbers of students who study in vernacular languages whereas most of the knowledge is still in English.



"I call upon you all - being the leaders of the higher system - to make concerted efforts to bridge this gap," he said.

