Tej Bahadur Yadav may appeal against his BSF dismissal in Delhi court today

Former (BSF) jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed from the over his viral video of poor food quality for jawans, is likely to appeal against his dismissal from service in a on Monday.

The Summary Security Force (SSFC) on April 19 dismissed the soldier from service for posting a video regarding substandard food being served to the jawans.

The SSFC conducted the proceedings against Yadav following charges under the provision of the Act and Rules:

•An act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on regarding the quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force.

•Neglect to obey general orders of the force in which he carried two mobile phones while on operational duty against the SOP and also posted photographs in uniform on in contravention of instructions.

Yadav was found guilty of all the charges and awarded dismissal from service.

However, during the proceedings, all opportunities were given to Yadav for his defence

As per the Act and Rules, he can submit a petition or appeal against the punishment to the higher headquarters within three months.

Following his dismissal, Yadav requested the government to support him and asserted that if he did not get the support, he would move the judiciary.

"I will request the government to support me on this issue. If the government is not able to take any action, then I will proceed to I have filed my plea to all higher ministers and departments and I wish that they stand and come in support of me," he said.

Yadav moved out of the cantonment with his belongings in a three-ton truck after receiving his dismissal orders.

"I was dismissed from the today, but I still have the proof with me about the video I had posted on the poor quality of the food. I am yet to get justice and I will take this matter to the High Court, as I have faith in the system," Yadav told ANI.

"It is saddening, but if this is what I get for saying the truth, then what can be done. I'm not saying that all army officers are corrupt, some are really concerned, but at least 50 percent of officers are responsible for the poor food conditions," he added.

Yadav had earlier uploaded a video about quality of food in which had gone viral on

In the video that had sparked a nationwide outrage, Yadav, a soldier of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, was seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.