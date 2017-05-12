Tejas successfully test fires beyond visual range missile

Light combat aircraft on Thursday "successfully" test fired an air-to-air missile, paving the way for powering the indigenously-built aircraft with missiles having beyond visual range capabilities (BVR).

The test-firing was conducted on a manoeuvrable aerial target at the interim test range in Chandipur in

The defence ministry said the objective of the test was to assess integration of the Derby with avionics, fire-control radar, launchers and missile weapon delivery system of

"The flawless launch was demonstrated with all on-board systems performing satisfactorily and the missile scored a direct hit on the target with complete destruction of it.

"The test firing achieved all its planned objectives. The Derby firing is a major step towards clearing BVR capabilities on light combat aircraft for FOC (final operational clearance)," it said in a statement.

The sensors at the interim test range tracked the target and the missile.

"The missile launch was performed in lock on after launch mode for a BVR target in the look down mode and the target was destroyed," the statement by the ministry said.