Tejashwi launches agitation against Nitish Kumar for 'insulting' mandate

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday launched an agitation against Chief Minister for "insulting" people's mandate by dumping and joining hands with the



The former deputy chief minister, accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, state RJD chief Ramchandra Purbe and other leaders, sat quietly for about one hour under statue of father of the nation at in Motihari to seek an from him.



"We sought from Mahatma Gandhi for being under leadership of a person (Kumar) who ditched everybody and went with the which killed Bapu," told reporters at the site.is leading the RJD's "Janadesh Apman Yatra" (insult to mandate yatra) to protest Kumar dumping of the JD(U), the RJD and the and joining hands with the to form a new inThe yatra is also aimed at mobilising support for the RJD's August 27 rally atsaid the reason for was that he had earlier sat under the same statue with at a function to celebrate centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha and also walked with him to urge people to follow ideals of the father of the nation.In Patna, Tejashwi Yadav's father and RJD supremo once again described Kumar as "Paltu Ram" (turncoat) to highlight his walking out of and going with thePrasad told reporters that he apprehends some JD(U) workers would disguise among public to attack senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav with water bottles, chappals when he arrives here tomorrow to start his three-day tour programme of direct dialogue with people reportedly against party decision to walk out of and side with theAddressing a rally at Madhopur on border of East and West Champaran, alleged that with the help of president Amit Shah was targeting his family by getting cases foisted against them."He (Kumar) has gone with those who questioned his DNA," he said to highlight Prime Minister's speech during poll in 2015 against Kumar.He also reiterated that Kumar found an "excuse" in him to disintegrate and forge ties with theMeanwhile, the JD (U) took potshots at Tejashwi Yadav's yatra."It would have been better if he had started 'Kanoon Samman yatra' (campaign to honour laws) to answer charges of graft with facts," JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said."As an accused in corruption case he (Tejashwi Yadav) has sullied his face in youths itself," Neeraj Kumar said.Another JD(U) spokesman Nikhil Mandal said "it would have been better if he (Tejashwi Yadav) tendered to Mahatama Gandhi for indulging in scam.