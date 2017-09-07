Telangana CM eyes partial roll out of Hyderabad Metro in November

Close on the heels of Lucknow's metro rail launch, chief minister has decided to line up Metro Rail with a partial roll out of its operations towards the end of November, 2017.

Chief minister Rao on Thursday addressed a letter to Prime Minister requesting him to inaugurate phase one covering 30-km stretch of the 3-corridor Metro Rail project that runs across a total distance of 72 kms.

The Rs 16,000-crore elevated Metro Rail, by far the largest project being taken up under the public private participation(PPP) mode, was marred by initial delays, forcing the state government to agree to a 17-month extension upon the expiry of the 5-year deadline in July 2017.

The project concessionaire, Rail(Hyderabad) Limited, has readied the track besides securing all the mandatory clearances on three stretches extending to a total length of 30 kms besides completing majority of the work on other corridors.

The Prime Minister is coming to in the month of November for the Global Entrepreneurs Summit while the state government wants to utilise this occasion to launch the project.

"As you have already agreed to inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurs Summit being held in during November 28-30, 2017, the inauguration of Metro Rail also can be scheduled during the same visit," Rao suggested while requesting PM Modi to do the honors.