Telangana farmers conference in Hyderabad, Karimnagar starts from Feb 25

Regional conferences of mandal-level coordination committees would be organised on February 25 in and on February 26 at Karimnagar, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. These conferences would be held at the in on February 25 and at the Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on February 26, an official release said. It added that the conference would orient members of these coordination committees on the role they have to play to create awareness of the welfare measures taken by the government for The CM also instructed officials to prepare draft budget proposals as the government was planning to introduce a separate budget for the agriculture sector. He informed that financial assistance given under the investment support scheme for agriculture would be in the form of cheques in two instalments. He wanted Rs 4,000 assistance per acre for crops for the rainy season to be handed over from April 20 and the second instalment of Rs 4,000 per acre for the summer crop from November 18, adding that funds for the scheme would be provided in the Budget. Rao said that there was a proposal to supply rice-planting machines on subsidy to the as part of the mechanisation of agriculture, adding that a state-level coordination committee would be formed soon.