Entrepreneurs scout for investors at GES in Hyderabad
Telangana to begin start-up incubator

K T Rama Rao, the state's industries and IT minister, said the government would also set up a Rs 15-crore fund to meet the investment needs of the start-ups

Taking inspiration from the Global Entrepreneurs Summit's focus on women entrepreneurs, the Telangana government has announced that it would set up an exclusive incubation centre for start-ups set up by women entrepreneurs. K T Rama Rao, the state’s industries and IT minister, said the government would also set up a Rs 15-crore fund to meet the investment needs of these start-ups, while one-fourth of the mandated procurement from small and medium enterprises will be allotted for women-led enterprises.
 
The minister said so just after the closing session of the summit on Thursday. NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said the Aayog will support We-Hub under the Atal Innovation Mission. The Aayog will also create a special women’s cell to ensure enhanced funding for the women entrepreneurs, he said.
