Telecom operators to seek legal help against TRAI's IUC slashing

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Majority of telecom operators will seek legal redressal against Indian telecom regulator's decision of slashing mobile termination charges to 6 paisa per minute from 14 paisa, Cellular Operators' Association of India's Director General Rajan S Mathews said.

"Clearly this is a disastrous tariff order. We have indicated earlier that the regulator has to be transparent about how it is arriving at a number. This massive reduction is disastrous for the financial health of the sector. Majority of our members will look for legal redressal," Mathews told IANS.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India further said it will phase out mobile termination charges by January 1, 2020.

Mathews also said that customers will not be benefitted from this.

 
First Published: Tue, September 19 2017. 21:56 IST

