Telecom regulators of 23 Asia-Pacific countries to meet in Delhi on Monday

of 23 countries from the Asia-Pacific will meet in Delhi this month to discuss challenges in framing for ecosystem and regional roaming, among others.

Regulatory heads of Australia, Afghanistan, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vanuatu, Fiji and some others are slated to attend the international meet.

"There is going to be very good discussion on evolving regulatory framework in the world. It is also going to discuss issues of regional importance like some of the regulators have told us that they would like to discuss the issue," Trai Chairman R S Sharma told reporters on Sunday.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha is scheduled to inaugurate the roundtable on August 21 that is being jointly organised by the International Telecom Union and Trai.

Delegates from China, Mongolia, Bhutan, Cambodia and Indonesia have also confirmed their participation.

"TDSAT chairman will launch the two-day regulators international training programme. This will be a 5-day programme," Sharma said.