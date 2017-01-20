Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu extends support for Jallikattu

He called Jallikattu as the 'spirit of Tamil Nadu'

Telugu superstar on Friday came out strongly in support of amid groundswell in for the conduct of the bull-taming sport.



Describing as the "spirit of Tamil Nadu", took to twitter and hoped the voices of the protesters are heard.





#Jallikattu is the spirit of - bold and fearless. — (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

" is the spirit of — bold and fearless," said the actor, son of veteran film personality Krishna."Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way, the students of have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu," Mahesh Babu, who grew up and studied in Chennai, said in a series of tweets.A string of celebrities including Rajinikanth, A R Rahman, Kamal Hassan, Telugu film star K Pawan Kalyan, chess wizard to name a few, have already expressed their support for the sport.is witnessing massive protests over the issue of Jallikattu. Lakhs of students and youths are holding peaceful protests across the state, while agitators in Madurai, the main area which has been hosting sport for centuries, have stopped trains pressing for their demand.Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike today supporting the demand for immediate permission to hold events.