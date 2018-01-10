JUST IN
Temperature dips to 6.8 degrees in Delhi; 22 trains cancelled due to fog

49 trains were delayed and three rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a foggy morning here on Wednesday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the season's average, the weather office said.

Visibility stood at 800 metres and humidity was recorded at 87 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The Railways cancelled 22 trains while 49 were delayed and three rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The Met has predicted a clear day ahead. "There will be shallow or moderate fog in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
First Published: Wed, January 10 2018. 11:51 IST

