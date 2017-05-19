TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

EVMs fully tamper-proof? EC's live demo of EVMs, VVPATs to decide tomorrow
Business Standard

Tendulkar briefs PM Modi about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, receives blessings

The movie will be released on May 26

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Sachit Tendulkar with PM Narendra Modi. Photo: @narendramodi
Sachit Tendulkar with PM Narendra Modi. Photo: @narendramodi

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he briefed the latter about his upcoming biopic 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' and received his blessings.

Tendulkar shared this information on his official Twitter handle.

"Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings," wrote the 44-year-old.

The movie captures the cricket and personal life of the master blaster in detail, revealing aspects of his life, which have never been heard of or seen before.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on May 26.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tendulkar briefs PM Modi about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, receives blessings

The movie will be released on May 26

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he briefed the latter about his upcoming biopic 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' and received his blessings.Tendulkar shared this information on his official Twitter handle."Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings," wrote the 44-year-old.The movie captures the cricket and personal life of the master blaster in detail, revealing aspects of his life, which have never been heard of or seen before.Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on May 26.
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he briefed the latter about his upcoming biopic 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' and received his blessings.

Tendulkar shared this information on his official Twitter handle.

"Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings," wrote the 44-year-old.

The movie captures the cricket and personal life of the master blaster in detail, revealing aspects of his life, which have never been heard of or seen before.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on May 26.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Tendulkar briefs PM Modi about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, receives blessings

The movie will be released on May 26

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he briefed the latter about his upcoming biopic 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' and received his blessings.

Tendulkar shared this information on his official Twitter handle.

"Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings," wrote the 44-year-old.

The movie captures the cricket and personal life of the master blaster in detail, revealing aspects of his life, which have never been heard of or seen before.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, and helmed by Emmy-nominated James Erskine, ' Sachin: A Billion Dreams' is all set to release on May 26.

image
Business Standard
177 22