Terror attack on Amranath yatra: 7 pilgrims killed in Anantnag

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including five women were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

At 8.20 pm on Monday, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

Inspector General of Police Munir Khan confirmed the toll and said 12 others were injured, including security men.

The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the

The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Nayeem Akhtar termed the attack a "dark patch in the history of Kashmir".

Conference leader Omar Abdullah was quick to react and said: "The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough."

He added that such an attack was expected in spite of recent successes against militants by security forces. "The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants and unprecedented force presence," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the was suspended from Jammu due to law and order situation in the Valley which was under curfew due to the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.



I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of and assured all possible assistance required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in My prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

