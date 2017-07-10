TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Muslim man to sit on fast to spread message of cow protection in Gujarat
Business Standard

Terror attack on Amranath yatra: 7 pilgrims killed in Anantnag

12 others, including policeman injured; attack follows J&K police bust of LeT module

Agencies  |  Anantnag 

Amarnath yatra attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attack on Amarnath yatris. Photo: ANI Twitter handle

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including five women were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

At 8.20 pm on Monday, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

Inspector General of Police Munir Khan confirmed the toll and said 12 others were injured, including security men.

The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.

The attack took place hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module with the arrests of two persons, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led government Nayeem Akhtar termed the attack a "dark patch in the history of Kashmir".

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was quick to react and said: "The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough."

He added that such an attack was expected in spite of recent successes against militants by security forces. "The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants and unprecedented force presence," he tweeted.

On Saturday, the Amarnath yatra was suspended from Jammu due to law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley which was under curfew due to the death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.


 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements