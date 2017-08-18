Terror funding case: Kashmiri businessman Watali sent to 10-day NIA custody

Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, arrested for alleged involvement in a terror funding case, was today sent to 10-day custody.



District Judge Poonam A Bamba allowed the agency's plea for custody after it said that the accused was required to be confronted with evidence and needs to be taken to various places as part of the investigation.



The court refused to allow the plea for two-week custody.was arrested yesterday by the agency for alleged involvement in aEarlier, the agency had carried out raids in the premises of the businessman and of other suspects.It had further said in a statement that on June 3, 2017, the had searched Watali's house in and seized incriminating documents pertaining to and