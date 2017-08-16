Terror funding case: NIA raids 12 locations in Kashmir

The Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at about a dozen locations in Jammu and in connection with the case against separatists and others.



Officials in the central probe agency said the searches are being carried out at 12 locations in Srinagar, Baramulla and Handwara.



They said those being searched today have alleged links to persons being investigated in this case.The NIA had arrested seven persons on July 24 in the case of alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in the Valley to fuel unrest.The money was being raised to fund separatist and terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA had alleged.The agency had claiming that the accused were waging war against the country and were involved in various offences punishable under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.It had also alleged that the accused were involved in creating unrest by way of anti-India demonstrations and bandhs.