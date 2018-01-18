Terror funding: NIA files chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hafiz Saeed
Hafiz Saeed Photo: Twitter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in a Delhi court against terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin and ten Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the valley. The chargesheet was filed by the probe agency before Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat, who kept it for consideration later today. The probe agency said the 12,794-page charge sheet has been filed against 12 persons including Hafiz Saeed, the head of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin for conspiring to wage war against the government (Section 121 of Indian Penal Code) by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It said that offences for which the accused have been chargesheeted include those punishable under sections 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 13:30 IST

