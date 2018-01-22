In Delhi to disrupt R-Day, terrorist involved in 2008 Gujarat blast nabbed

Delhi police on Monday arrested a dreaded terrorist affiliated with banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) - (IM).

of was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire.

According to police, Qureshi was involved in 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat and was in the capital to execute a big conspiracy ahead of the He is a software engineer.

The 2008 Gujarat bombings were a series of 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad, India, on July 26, 2008, within a span of 70 minutes. 56 people were killed and over 200 people were injured. Who is

is one of the most wanted terrorists in India and has been called India's Bin Laden. He is suspected to be associated with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and is thought to have been responsible for participating in the Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Delhi bombings. e is also a suspect in the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings.

On 17 September 2008, his family held a press-conference in Mumbai. His mother Zubeda Qureshi claimed that she had not seen her son in seven years and did not think he was involved. She said if he was guilty, he should be hanged.

"We know Subhaan is innocent. We want him to come forward and clear his name."