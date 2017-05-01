TRENDING ON BS
Terrorists kill 4 cops, 2 bank officials while looting cash in Kashmir

The cops and bank officials were killed by the terrorists after dragging them out of their vehicle

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Terrorists today killed four policemen and two bank officials besides looting a cash van of a bank in Kulgam district of Kashmir, police said.

The cops and the bank officials were killed by the terrorists after dragging them out of their vehicle, DIG south Kashmir S P Pani told PTI.



He said further details of the incident were awaited.

