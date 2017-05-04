Test-fire of Agni-II missile fails to meet desired parameters

Agni-II has already been inducted into the services

Agni-II has already been inducted into the services

India on Thursday test-fired its medium-range nuclear-capable missile having a strike range of more than 2,000 kms from an island off the Odisha coast as part of a user trial by the army.



The test, however, did not meet all the desired parameters, official sources said.



The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from a mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Abdul Kalam Island at around 10.25 am, they said.



has already been inducted into the services and today's test from of the was carried out by the (SFC) as part of a training exercise.



Logistic support for it was provided by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), they said.



The two-stage missile equipped with advanced high- accuracy navigation system was propelled by solid rocket propellant system, the sources said.



Agni-II, which has a length of 20 metres, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1000 kgs over a distance of 2000 kms.



It is a part of the Agni series of missiles developed by the which includes Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-III (3,000 kms), Agni-IV (4,000 kms) and Agni-V (more than 5,000 kms).



The last user trial of conducted on November 9, 2014, from the same base was a success.

Press Trust of India