Thane Municipal Corp announces 21 teaching posts in govt medical college

Here’s an important piece of news for those seeking an opportunity to work with a government college. The (TMC), the governing body of Thane City (Maharashtra), has declared the recruitment of teaching faculties in Rajiv Gandhi The posts announced on their website are for Professor, Associate Professor and Lecturer. The candidates meeting the eligibility can apply via email from May 22, 2017, to June 06, 2017.





Associate Professor (5 Posts) Associate Professor (4 Posts) Lecturer (12 Posts) Biochemistry: 1 General Medicine: 1 Pathology: 2 Pathology: 1 General Surgery: 1 T.B. Chest: 1 T.B. Chest: 1 Anesthesia: 1 Pediatric: 2 Ophthalmologist: 1 Pathology: 1 Radiology: 1 Microbiology: 1 Anesthesia: 3 O.B.G.Y: 1 Preventive & Social Medicine (RHTC): 1 Preventive & Social Medicine (UHTC): 1

Eligibility Conditions:

* The Applicant should be between 18 to 35 years of age for Lecturer, 40 years of age for Associate Professor, 45 years of age for Professor as on 05-06-2017.

* The Applicant should hold a Degree/ PG in pertinent subject with 03 years of experience as an Associate Professor for a Professor.

* The Applicant should hold a Degree/ PG in pertinent subject with 04 years of experience as a Lecturer for an Associate Professor.

* The Applicant should hold a Degree/ PG in pertinent subject for a Lecturer.

How to Apply:

* The Applicant may send their scanned application in the given format by email from May 22, 2017 to June 6, 2017. The email ID is recruitment@thanecity.gov.in

* Attach all the required documents by email only.

* The shortlisted Applicants will be called for interview. Therefore, mention all the details like email ID, contact number carefully.

Keep in mind these dates:

* Starting Date for Receipt of Application through e-mail: May 22, 2017 (Monday)

* Closing Date for Receipt of Application through e-mail: June 5, 2017 (Monday)

For more details about the college, click here. View or download the official Notification for the recruitment here.