Tharoor draws flak for calling Miss World 'chillar', NCW to summon him

The Commission of Women (NCW) on Sunday said it would summon leader for his 'derogatory and degrading' tweet on newly-crowned Chhillar.

A series of tweets by read, " condemn the tweet of @INCIndia leader @ShashiTharoor. He degraded the achievement of daughter of #haryana and #India who got glory to the country. Will he call his own daughter chillar? He must apologize immediately. NCWIndia will summon to commission on his derogatory and degrading tweet on our pride Chhillar. She got fame and name to country by winning Miss World crown."

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Tharoor's witty tweet on the newly crowned backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him for comparing Manushi's surname to 'loose change'.

Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"

But prior to this announcement by NCW, Tharoor had already taken to to issue a clarification on his tweet by saying that "no offence was meant" to her and asked people to 'chill'.

Tharoor had earlier praised Chillar for her "terrific answer" on the final round of Miss World.

"What a terrific answer by this bright young woman -- a real credit to Indian values! #missworldmanushi," he tweeted.

