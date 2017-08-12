The battle to save the crocodiles of Bhitarkanika

A turquoise boat stands tethered to a pole in a delta off the Bay of Bengal. A young girl points at something near the boat. “Take a look at this, have you ever seen a snail so big?” she asks her sister who promptly kneels by the water to take a closer look, camera in hand. Behind them are shops selling vadas, bananas, biscuits and fruit bread. Unexpectedly, a shopkeeper begins to yell at the sisters, saying, “Paaniru durei jao, paaniru durei jao.” That’s Oriya for “Get away from the water.” It’s only when the girls are on ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?