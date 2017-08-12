The battle to save the crocodiles of Bhitarkanika

A turquoise boat stands tethered to a pole in a delta off the Bay of Bengal. A young girl points at something near the boat. “Take a look at this, have you ever seen a snail so big?” she asks her sister who promptly kneels by the water to take a closer look, camera in hand. Behind them are shops selling vadas, bananas, biscuits and fruit bread. Unexpectedly, a shopkeeper begins to yell at the sisters, saying, “Paaniru durei jao, paaniru durei jao.” That’s Oriya for “Get away from the water.” It’s only when the girls are on ...