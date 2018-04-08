The echo of deprivation: How re-used clothes provide livelihood to many

One would assume that the life of a piece of clothing usually ends with a tiny rip, a worn-out tear or even mere boredom at its place in the wardrobe. In India, though, a robust culture of charity and giving allows pieces of clothing to last beyond their first owners.

For the past nearly two decades, Goonj, a non-profit headquartered in New Delhi, has ensured that these cloth items are repurposed and reach people in the remotest parts of the country. Founded by Anshu Gupta, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee and Ashoka fellow, in 1999, Goonj works on a simple model of material donation ...