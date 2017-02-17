The Hindu relaunched

The Hindu, one of India’s leading dailies, has been relaunched with a new design and packaging.

"We are relaunching with the same sentiments that our founders did back in 1878 — with a strong sense of purpose to serve our readers, yet with some diffidence and hope that the indulgent public will give our offerings a warm reception and support," said Rajiv Lochan, MD & CEO of Group.

The Hindu's Editor, Mukund Padmanabhan, added, "In an age where journalism sensationalises and screams in order to grab eyeballs, never before has the term 'old fashioned' seemed so comforting and so full of promise.”

The all-India edition of will be circulated in the north of the Vindhyas, coupled with supplements, Mumbai Local and Delhi Metro.

In the southern cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, the MetroPlus will carry a theme every day, Monday through Friday, along with cinema content published daily.

Other sub-brands such as Friday Review, EducationPlus (rebranded as Edge), and DownTown will also undergo changes in design and content.

The Hindu’s new look has been created by Aurobind Patel, one of the country’s leading designers.