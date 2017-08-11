The indispensability of Ravindra Jadeja

Imagine yourself a Test batsman, playing at Lord’s, going on to score your maiden half-century. How would you celebrate? Raise your bat to the pavilion and acknowledge your teammates? Take a breather, take off your helmet and soak in what you have just achieved? Maybe not celebrate at all, if the match is in the balance and you have a job to do. Not Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja, otherwise listed Ravindra Jadeja as the No 1 bowler and all-rounder in the ICC Test rankings. Back in 2014, when he scored his maiden Test half-century, Jadeja twirled his bat as if he ...