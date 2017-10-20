The journey of self-taught artist Madhvi Parekh

The first thing you notice about Madhvi Parekh is her confidence in herself. While most artists choose to speak in the gallery, she and Manu Parekh invite you into their home at Chittaranjan Park in Delhi. She sends a message to her husband to be around, so that he can take over the interview if she doesn’t want to do it for some reason. She’s clear about her likes and dislikes. It’s eventually Manu Parekh who keeps you entertained, while she sketches an intricate image of Jesus. They’ve always worked as a team, even if they didn’t live together for ...