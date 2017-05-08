The Karnan saga: Melodrama of contempt, audacity within Indian judiciary

Justice Karnan’s refusal to allow a ordered psychiatric examination, while embarking upon Monday’s decision of ‘sentencing’ a seven-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of the to consider his case of contempt has added a further dimension to this ongoing saga of activities involving the now infamous non-cooperative Calcutta high court judge.

Karnan’s allegations, that started with a letter addressed to the Prime Minister in January claiming high-level corruption amongst several judges of the higher judiciary met with almost instantaneous criticism and drew the ire of the apex court, which swiftly instituted contempt proceedings against the judge who has gained marked notoriety over the years. The Supreme Court, which has seen Karnan’s latest actions as a severe affront to the dignity of the judicial system has since been in a dramatic back and forth tussle with the errant judge whose actions have shocked members of the judicial fraternity and outsiders alike.

According to Vikramjit Sen, former judge, Supreme Court, Karnan’s actions have been totally out of line and represent a severe breakdown in the hierarchy of the judiciary. “One cannot undermine the whole system. If the judiciary is not respected, the whole system breaks down,” says Justice Sen.

Karnan’s open defiance of several orders directing his presence - leading up to the issuance of a first of its kind bailable arrest warrant against a sitting high court judge – coupled with his knee-jerk reactions to the steps taken by the apex court had lead many, including the chief justice to question his mental condition. The Calcutta high court judge’s actions of also ordering a CBI investigation against the seven-member bench on grounds of caste based atrocities and summoning the judges to appear before him in Calcutta only added to this already developing supposition. The situation eventually culminated in the May 1 apex court order explicitly asking authorities not to obey any of Karnan’s directions made after February 8 and directed a medical examination with police assistance to be determine his mental condition.

Although Karnan’s follow-up response directing a medical examination of the seven judges in retaliation had been a source of amusement for some, his subsequent denial to undergo the examination has added to the complexity of the situation greatly as his refusal to be examined finds support in the newly enacted Mental Healthcare Act. Section 2 of the Act states that ‘informed consent’ to any intervention means consent given without any undue influence or force. Section 4 the Act goes on says that every person will be deemed to have the capacity to make his own decisions with regard to his mental healthcare if the person understands the information that is relevant to take a decision on treatment, admission or personal assistance.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the to make any orders as are necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it. Though the provision allows the apex court to make such orders for the investigation or punishment of contempt of itself, the power is subject to the provisions of any law made in behalf by Parliament. Without any express mention by the as to which provision of law the order directing the examination was passed, experts are divided on whether Article 142 would automatically apply in such a case without any previous precedent to support it. To add to the complication, Section 3 of the Mental Healthcare Act also mentions that the mental illness of a person shall not be determined on the basis of any reason not directly relevant to the mental health status of a person or non conformity with moral, social, cultural, work or political values.

Whatever the technicalities may be, Karnan’s refusal to allow the examination and instead to proceed on the extraordinary step to ‘sentence’ the seven-judge bench is sure to add a significant twist to the tale when the matter is to heard once again by the apex court on May 9.

While not supporting Karnan’s actions in any manner, Justice R S Sodhi, former judge, Delhi High Court, has highlighted the importance of not losing focus on the gravity of any allegations of corruption within the Indian judiciary. “If at all there is any truth to these (Karnan’s) allegations, they cannot be brushed under the carpet,” says Justice Sodhi.

One thing is for certain - This saga has added significant fuel to the concerns of the transparency in the appointment of judges to the higher courts and poses serious questions on the lack of a formal system short of impeachment, to remedy such cases of indiscipline amongst the hallowed interpreters of the nation’s laws.