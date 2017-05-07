The killing fields of Chhattisgarh

On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an ambush in Chhattisgarh

With 71 security personnel killed in Maoist-related violence so far in 2017, it is already the deadliest year in the past seven years for security forces, according to an analysis of data from the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP). On April 24, as many as 25 Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in an ambush in Chhattisgarh. The encounter with the 74 battalion occurred at Kala Pathar near Chintagufa in Sukma, the worst Maoist violence-affected district in the south Bastar area.Maoists are communist radicals attempting to overthrow India’s ...

Aditi Phadnis