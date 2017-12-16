The Last Jedi stands out for intriguing storyline, characterisation

The ninth movie in the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, may well be the movie of the year. It delivers on multiple counts — scale, story and pace.

At almost 2.5 hours running time, the movie could have teetered into the drag territory, but it doesn't. The audience is kept on the edge of the seat for the entire duration, at times because of the twists and turns in the story, and at other times, because of the intergalactic action. Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker has aged and has acquired layers to his persona. Hamill's portrayal of this older — and perhaps, wiser ...