The magic of Harry Potter, 20 years on

Circa 2007: It is a chilly winter morning on July 21 in Knysna, a small town on the Garden coast in South Africa. I quickly get into the queue at the local book shop. We are on a driving holiday across the southern coast of a country that has its winter from June to August. There is no need for me to get up early. But the last and seventh book in J K Rowling’s Harry Potter series is about to release and I simply have to have a copy. My big worry — will all the copies be in Afrikaans or will I get an English one? I do and I clutch it all the way back to the hotel ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?