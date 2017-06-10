The Mummy needs a burial

Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy is an experience the mind buries quite swiftly. The much talked-about Tom Cruise-starrer marks the revival of the bandaged monster, a character last seen in a series of movies launched in the 1990s, and before that, played by Boris Karloff in a 1932 movie. But unlike those classic titles, the new age version lacks drama and depth. The film pulls various stunts over its course of two hours, and checks many boxes that will ensure the crowds come — Cruise, Russell Crowe, Monsters, Action, Beautiful women. It unfolds in ancient Egypt, war-torn ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?