The Oberoi: How new design elements can carve a new identify for the hotel

Established in 1965, Delhi’s iconic The Oberoi hotel makes a New Year comeback after a hiatus of 21 months to reclaim its position as one of the country’s most luxurious properties. The picturesque hotel introduces new restaurants led by Michelin star chefs, Edward Lutyens-inspired interiors adorned with traditional Indian designs and temperature-controlled indoor and outdoor pools.

Veer Arjun Singh takes a tour to see how the new design elements, technology overhauls and the old ethos come together to carve a new identify for the hotel. The marble-finished ...