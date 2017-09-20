The Pap smear isn't used to diagnose cancer, but it could be

Doctors can find it hard to diagnose cervical in young women because the same symptoms, such as bleeding between periods or after sex, are common in women with genital infections or taking contraceptives. For decades the has been used as a screening test to prevent women from getting cervical It is not used as a screening test in women younger than 25 because it isn’t effective at preventing in this age group. But what if the could be used to diagnose cervical in young women?

In our latest research, published in the British Journal of General Practice, we found evidence that the Pap smear is an excellent test for finding cervical cancer in young women with symptoms. Currently, there isn’t a test that diagnoses cervical cancer once a woman has it. Doctors in primary care usually rely on looking at the cervix to check for cancer, but we know that this misses most cancers. Instead of just preventing cancer, this new-found role for the could also help identify cervical at an earlier, more treatable stage, which could save lives.

The involves a doctor looking cells taken from the cervix under a microscope. For the purposes of cervical screening, the aim is to find abnormal cells so they can be removed before they become cervical

We looked at primary care medical records and cervical screening records for women aged 20 to 29. We compared results from women with cervical to results from women without We also looked at the symptoms women had using in-depth interviews and medical records.

results are usually reported according to grade of abnormality. We found that over 90% of women with cervical had a result of moderate grade or worse. Using this as a cut-off point would mean that at least 90% of women with cervical would be correctly identified by the as a diagnostic test.

Importantly, very few women in the general population had the same test result, so women without who go to their doctor with symptoms would not be unnecessarily worried by a false positive result.

Needle in a haystack

Cervical in young women is rare – just 77 women aged under 25 are diagnosed with the disease in England each year. The main symptoms of cervical are gynaecological, such as bleeding between periods or after sex, and vaginal discharge.

These symptoms are extremely common in young women, but for other less serious reasons, such as hormonal contraceptives and genital infections (for example, vaginal thrush or chlamydia). Unfortunately, for young women who do have cervical cancer, this means that doctors are very unlikely to suspect cancer.

Finding cervical earlier is likely to have a big impact on young women. Treatment for advanced stage cervical leaves women infertile. A test that diagnoses cervical at an earlier stage could give women the chance to have a family in the future.

At the moment general practitioners (GPs) have no good way of knowing if a young woman with gynaecological symptoms has cervical The as a diagnostic test for would provide GPs with a powerful tool. GPs are likely to be enthusiastic about this repurpose of the - a simple test that they are already familiar with.

A test for all women

Cervical screening doesn’t prevent all cervical cancers. Most cervical cancers are found when women go to their doctor with symptoms. Luckily it’s not just young women who could benefit from using the as a diagnostic test.

In two related studies we showed that the can be used to find cervical in symptomatic women of all ages.

Despite its long-held success, the will soon be replaced as the main cervical screening test by a new and better screening test. The new test detects the virus that causes cervical - human papillomavirus. Now that a new use for the has been found, though, perhaps it won’t be retired from service just yet.

Anita Lim, Cancer epidemiologist, Queen Mary University of London

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.