TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chemists to down shutters across India to protest e-platform plan
Business Standard

The President's constituency

The Indian President is elected indirectly by an Electoral College

Meghna Sen 

The Indian President is elected indirectly by an Electoral College

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

The President's constituency

The Indian President is elected indirectly by an Electoral College

The Indian President is elected indirectly by an Electoral College
image
Business Standard
177 22

The President's constituency

The Indian President is elected indirectly by an Electoral College


image
Business Standard
177 22