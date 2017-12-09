The price of loving and marrying outside one's religion

Shruthi Meledath tiptoes through life, leaving as little evidence of her existence as possible: no Facebook, Twitter or Instagram profile, not even LinkedIn.

The only place she is visible is in the display picture of her husband’s WhatsApp account — a flash of kohl-rimmed brown eyes framed by perfectly arched eyebrows. Meledath, a Hindu from Kerala’s Kannur, is married to Anees Hameed, a Muslim from the same place. So, what happens in India today when a Hindu woman falls in love with a Muslim man? Meledath, a 24-year-old physics post-graduate, is on the run from ...